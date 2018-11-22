Efekoha Urges Insurers to Improve Customer Experience

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance industry operators have been urged to recognise the importance of value creation and promotion in their service offerings.

The President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria(CIIN), Eddie Efekoha, who stated this at the recent seminar held in Ibadan, Oyo State, said creating and promoting values in insurance service offering has become necessary because in the current digital age where the customer is king, insurance companies need to focus on delivering value to their customers in order to create ultimate customer service experience.

He said this would in turn increase the number of persons who embrace insurance, turning them into worthy ambassadors of the industry.

He said the seminar theme “Increasing Insurance Penetration through Value Creation,” beamed a spotlight on value as the core essence of what operators do and focuses on the need to communicate this value in all that they do.

“Even the smallest molecule of our operations should translate to value to our target audience, only then can we truly retain top of mind awareness and agree that we have taken a significant step in what we collectively desire to achieve,” Efekoha stated.

He informed participants at the seminar that as risk managers, it was their lot to increase the tempo of campaigns for insurance awareness and professionalism in order to get more people to stand up and take notice and for more Nigerians to embrace insurance as a profession and as a service offering.

“The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria will continue to leverage on all platforms to ensure the propagation of insurance education, awareness and the highest levels of professionalism obtainable in the industry.

“The institute’s creed is centred on its mandate to provide world class manpower with the highest standard of professional and ethical training for the Nigerian and international business community.

“I would like to mention at this juncture that the institute is reinventing itself to become even more relevant in the larger scheme of things”.

He said the institute and its training programs were being retooled to make them more applicable to the challenges faced in everyday lives of insurance practitioners.

“We are creating new channels and programs to engage the younger generation to ensure that they embrace insurance consciously as a course of study,” he said.