Buhari Appoints Musa Abaji as S’ Court Justice

Jonathan Eze

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Musa Abaji as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He made this announcement via a letter he sent to the Senate last Tuesday.

In the letter which was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, he said the appointment was according to the advice of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“In line with 1999 Constitution upon the advice of the NJC, I hereby refer for confirmation the appointment of Justice Musa Abaji as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“While hoping that this is expeditiously considered by the Senate, accept the assurances of my highest regard,” the letter read.

In another letter, the president declined assent to the Institute of Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biology of Nigeria Bill 2018.

He said his decision to withhold assent to the bill was because if passed, the bill would infringe on the mandate of the National University Commission (NUC) and the National Board for Technology Education, adding that there are drafting issues on the bill.

“In pursuant of section 68(4) of the constitution, I hereby convey to the Senate the decision on the November 5, 2018, to decline presidential assent to the Institute of Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biology of Nigeria bill 2018 recently passed by the National Assembly for the following reasons:

“The provisions of section 13(3) would give the chartered biochemist and molecular biology power to approve academic programme and even close down programmes in tertiary institutions, which would infringe on our mandate of the National University Commission and the National Board for Technology Education.

“Secondly, there are certain drafting and administrative issues in the bill, including the failure in section 13(8), 14 and 22(2) to designate a chairman for both the practice and publicity committee and or specific process for how a chairman should emerge for either of the education, practice and publicity committees.

“This can lead to confusion in the administration of the council,” the president wrote in his letter.