Ogun PDP Leaders Prevail on Kashamu to Run for Governor

Deborah Orji

After yesterday’s visit by the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Senator Buruji Kashamu has agreed to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 governorship election.

Kashamu, who currently serves as Senator representing Ogun East, however, added that a formal declaration will be announced at a later date in Ogun State.

The party chieftains led by the state chairman, Chief Adebayo Dayo, said the party visited Kashamu to persuade him to be the governorship candidate following the voluntary withdrawal of the erstwhile candidate, Leke Shittu, from the race.

According to Dayo, “Shittu heeded the call of the party’s elders and withdrew from the race to make way for the emergence of Senator Kashamu, who we believe is fit and proper for the race. “We pleaded with him and he agreed with us.

“We want to thank Senator Buruji Kashamu for offering himself for this service. He has done quite a lot for the party and the people. We are sure that with him as the candidate, the race to Oke Mosan will be a mission-accomplished for the party.”

In his response, Senator Kashamu thanked the party leaders and elders for the visit and the offer. He promised not to disappoint them.

He said further, “I have to accept this offer because I have received representation from various people and groups calling on me to run for the post of governor.

“I have been called upon by many traditional rulers and the good people of Ijebuland, our friends from Remo, Ogun Central and Ogun West to join the gubernatorial race.

“I have also received calls from youth groups, women, artisans and the masses across the length and breadth of Ogun State who have asked me to join the race and take our dear state to greater heights.

“It is in the light of the above that I have accepted the offer to run for the post of Governor of Ogun State and I promise to do my best to justify the confidence reposed in me and my running mate, Dr. Reuben Abati.”

Stressing that going by the dynamics of the state, it was the turn of the Ijebus to produce the governor, Kashamu said, “Since the era of our father, the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, as governor of Ogun State between 1979 and 1983, the Ijebus have been yearning for the governorship of the state.

“After that, it went to the Egbas. Chief Olusegun Osoba did it twice first between 1992 and 1994, and then again between 1999 and 2003.

Then Otunba Gbenga Daniel of Remo extraction of Ogun East had eight years from 2003 to 2011. Then the present governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who is of Egba extraction of Ogun Central, has been in office since 2011.

“Worthy of note is the fact that the good people of Ogun East senatorial district had in 2011 and 2015 shelved their interest in the governorship to support the people of Ogun West, albeit unsuccessfully.

“Now, the Ijebus are saying with a clear and loud voice that it is their turn to produce the next governor of Ogun State after being out of office for 35 years.”

He called on all members of the party to work in harmony to ensure victory for the party in the 2019 elections.