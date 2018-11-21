Obaseki increases roads earmarked for reconstruction from 109 to 140

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has increased the number of roads earmarked for reconstruction across the state from 109 to 140, intensifying efforts to fill the infrastructure gap in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Governor Obaseki gave the approval for reconstruction work to be carried out on more major roads and streets, at the weekly State Executive Council meeting held in Government House, in Benin City, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

The reconstruction work is coming in the wake of an audit of roads across the state to ascertain the level of remedial work needed to bring the roads back to shape.

Osagie said the approval brings the number of roads affected from 109 to over 140, noting that Governor Obaseki is concerned about alleviating the hardship experienced in plying bad roads.

He noted, “We have put modalities in place to ensure contractors are mobilised to undertake this remedial work during the dry season, as promised. The work will be in line with the findings from the audit of roads earlier carried out.

“The plan is to ensure that reconstruction work is carried out on all parts of the state and that the affected roads are in good state. The state government is clear about instructions to contractors on the quality of work to be carried out.”

Reconstruction is ongoing at Boundary Road and Commercial Avenue, as well as Ogbelaka, Yoruba Street and Dumez Road, Ugbor-Amagba Road.

Others are parts of Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Benin City, including Etete and Adesuwa Road, as well as 1st and 2nd Ugbor and other roads in the axis.

Edo Central, work has reached appreciable stage in Mousco-Ukpenu Road, Ekpoma; Irrua – Uromi Road; Secretarial Road, Igueben; Union Bank Road, Igueben and Uwenlebo Road, Ekpoma, among several others, including those in Edo North Senatorial District.