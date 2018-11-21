Obaseki approves Isaac Ehiozuwa as new Head of Service  

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr. Isaac Ebose Ehiozuwa as the new Head of Service of the state.

Ehiozuwa takes over from Mrs Gladys Idahor who retired from the Edo State civil service last week.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said “In line with the provisions of Section 208 (1) and 2 (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, (as amended), the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr Isaac Ebose Ehiozuwa as Edo State Head of Service.”

Ogie added that the new Head of Service will be sworn in on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 10:00am in the Exco Chambers of the Governor’s Office.

Recall that Governor Obaseki at the Thanksgiving Reception in honour of the former Head of Service, last Sunday, attributed his administration’s impactful reforms to the support of Edo civil service in the last two years, promising to sustain the sector-wide reforms.