Martell Hosts GoodHair, Cubana, Others in France

Premium cognac brand, Martell, had between October 9 and 13 rewarded its loyal partners for their support by hosting some of its key trade partners at the exquisite Chateau de Chanteloup in France.

Sitting majestically across 21 hectares of land, meadows and surrounded by historical buildings, the Château de Chanteloup is remarkably embellished with unrivalled opulence.

The trade partners included Chioma Ikokwu, Brass and Copper founder and fashion enthusiast; Wole Oluokun, co-owner, Cielo; Adedeji Hundeyin, General Manager Phantom; Paul Ifediora Nwakachan of The Castle; Edoro Abebe of Vanilla; Obinna Iyiegbu, serial entrepreneur and founder, Cubana; Chukwuma Ogbonna of Lamborghini; and Samuel Okwandu, National On-trade Manager, Pernod Ricard.

From a visit to the Chai Chanteloup, home of Chanteloup perspective cellar in the heart of Chateau Chanteloup, tour of the vineyards and distillery, to exclusive tasting experiences, the team enjoyed an immersive brand experience like none other.

The group paid a visit to domain of wine grower Yves Auffret as well the cooperage, where they experienced an exclusive blending session with the cellar master who took them through the different wine blending process.

Wrapping off the one in a life time experience, the group enjoyed a memorable fine dining experience in the grand dining room of the castle, complete with a VIC food and wine pairing dinner.