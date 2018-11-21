Edo hosts Buhari, as President commissions Edo-Azura Plant, attends COAS conference

Edo State Government will on Tuesday, November 27, host President Muhammadu Buhari, who will commission the Edo-Azura Power Plant and grace the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference, which is billed to hold in Benin City, the state capital.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that preparations are in top gear to give the president a grand reception.

According to him, “We are delighted that the President will be in the state for the Chief of Army Staff Conference, the commissioning of the Edo-Azura Power Plant and other engagements in Benin City, the Edo State capital. Preparations are in top gear to give the president a befitting welcome.”

The governor’s aide added that “Much as we are certain that the impressive governance model by Governor Godwin Obaseki is one of the reasons we are having August visitors from the Federal Government, we are also delighted that the President is coming down by himself this time.”

Osagie explained that some of the activities lined up for the visit include a visit to the Palace of Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II; commissioning of the Edo-Azura Power Plant, and will attend the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference.

He said that the state government is pleased to have the president commission the Edo-Azura Power Plant, which is a shinning example of the state’s attractiveness to investors and a boost to the ease of doing business.

“The Edo-Azura Power Plant is a success story in the state’s drive to keep investors and has become a model for other states in the country. We are very much delighted that the President will be here to commission the facility.

“This will be the second time, we are having a visit from the Presidency in less than six months and it shows we are doing something right. So, we are indeed happy to have the President,” he added.