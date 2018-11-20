US Consulate Gives $453,568 to 45 Nigerian Organisations

Jonathan Eze, Segun James and Vanessa Obioha

The United States Consulate General in Lagos has awarded $453, 568 as grants to 45 individuals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and academic institutions in Nigeria from January to November 2018.

The grants support a variety of worthwhile projects in the areas of human rights, transparency in government, freedom of the media, empowerment of women and youth, health, education, entrepreneurship, and the promotion of mutual understanding.

Speaking at the grant award ceremony in Lagos yesterday, the US Consul General, F. John Bray, recognised the commitment of the grantee organisations working to improve the lives of community members through sustainable projects that bolster good governance, education, and health.

According to him, the Consulate’s grant award programme is part of the US government’s efforts to support Nigeria’s economic development, improve livelihoods, and strengthen communities.

“The US Mission has several objectives here in Nigeria, one of the foremost is to support a healthier, more educated population in Nigeria. One way in which we work to accomplish these goals is through grants.

“We are so proud to work with such an immensely energetic and creative community of organisations and individuals committed to strengthening communities and empowering fellow Nigerians!” Bray added.

Every year, the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos invites non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, and individuals working in 17 states in southern Nigeria to submit proposals that seek innovative solutions to challenges facing local communities.

In response to the 2018 call for proposals, the U.S. Consulate received approximately 2,000 strong and diverse project submissions, and as a result made awards ranging from $ 3,922 up to $80,000, depending on the proposed scope of activities.