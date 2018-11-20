Eid Maulud: MURIC Urges Political Leaders to Emulate Prophet Muhammad

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Tuesday called on the nation’s leadership to emulate Prophet Muhammad (SAW), shun selfish interests and focus on developing the economy for the benefit of the masses.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director, MURIC, in an Eid-El-Maulud message in Lagos, advised politicians to focus on things that would bring development to the nation, rather than promoting their selfish interests.

He also appealed to youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs or other negative vices in the 2019 general elections.

“Problems like epileptic power supply, sub-standard public health facilities, bad roads, poverty and lack of qualitative education are what our politicians should be addressing.

“2019 should not be about stealing our common patrimony. Politicians should eschew bitterness, greed and selfishness.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore flamboyant politicians. This is the time to choose leaders who possess some of the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in terms of transparency, integrity, simplicity and trustworthiness,” said Akintola.

According to him, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is being celebrated today because he is the epitome of self-discipline.

He said Prophet Muhammed (SAW) shunned opulence throughout his lifetime and he was nicknamed Al-Amiin (i.e. the Trustworthy) even before he became a prophet on account of his transparency and spartan way of life.

“We charge Nigerian youths to shun politicians who seek to exploit them during the electioneering campaigns. The children of politicians are studying in foreign countries and enjoying themselves.

“Nigerian youths should turn their backs on those who seek to use them for thuggery and hooliganism. They should tell such politicians to bring their own children to do their dirty jobs.

“Our youths are advised to shun drugs and cultism and to concentrate on productive enterprises that can make them great in the future.

“We urge religious leaders in all faiths to come closer, to spread love, send out messages of peace and to emulate the great leaders of their faith,’’ Akintola said in a statement.

He felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate the birthday of the Prophet and congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

MURIC also felicitated with leaders of all Islamic organisations in the country and all Nigerians for witnessing the occasion. (NAN)