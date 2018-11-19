Police Working Towards Credible 2019 Elections, says IG

By Michael Olugbode, in Maiduguri

The Inspector General of Police , Ibrahim Idris, has said the police are currently working towards credible elections in 2019.

Speaking at the Summit on Election Security Management for the Northeast in Maiduguri on Saturday, the IG who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Federal Operations, Rasheed Akintunde said: “The Nigeria Police is working towards credible elections. We are preparing the minds of the people to support us, support INEC and other security agencies to ensure credible elections.”

He said: “We (the police) are equally preparing the minds of politicians that elections should not be do or die affairs.”

He revealed that: “There are so many trainings going on now and is continuous. We are going to continue with the training; the local training and the national training. This training is going to continue until we start the elections.”

Other stakeholders present at the summit organised by the Nigerian Policing Programme (NPP) in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force are; the Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Commander, Party Chairmen, Chairman of Governor Aspirants Forum and Commandant of Nigerian Civil Defense Corps of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states. . Others are; Commandants of DSS and Prison Services.

Speaking further, the AI G said the summit was aimed at strengthening the internal and external accountability mechanisms, and improving coherence for security provision among and between formal and informal security actors.

The Acting Head of Service, Borno State Civil Service, Alhaji Mahdi Gazali, who represented the Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, while declaring the Summit opened, said the state had experienced a lot of challenges as a result insurgency.

He said the people are wiser to know what violence brings and would not engage themselves in any form of politically motivated or related violence before, on or even after the forthcoming elections .

He reminded the people that the primary responsibility of the government is to guarantee safety and the security of lives and property.