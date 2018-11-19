2019 Polls: Northeast Group Drums Support for Buhari’s Re-election

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A group under the auspices of North East Development Association (NEDA) has passed a vote of confidence on All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election in 2019.

Speaking during a press conference held in Bauchi at the weekend, the group Secretary General, Bitako Abubakar Umar, also argued that “in the history of governance in Nigeria, APC under President Buhari has done tremendously well in the sub-region hence the need to re-elect the party in 2019 polls.”

According to him, our decision was garnered through consultation with all the stakeholders in every sector of the sub region; influenced by brain cracking, argument and counter argument as well as careful researched efforts which form the basis that the Buhari-led administration be re-elected.

“This is because in the history of governance in Nigeria, APC under President Buhari has done tremendously well in the sub-region,” he said.

‎Umar added that Buhari’s ‘laudable’ projects have direct bearing on the lives of the people in the Northeast and Nigerians at large.

He explained that the group support was based on the president’s numerous achievements in the areas of security, corruption, agriculture and economy, among others in the region and the country in general.

The group secretary general said the need for a second term was in other to also sustain the ongoing war against corruption and effective management of Nigeria’s resources.

“Buhari’s re-election would ensure continuity in the positive affairs of the country.

‎”We resolved that the region would remain committed to the unity of the entity called Nigeria despite the fact that we have our son, Atiku Abubakar, who is jostling for the same seat,” the statement said.