Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade

The marital status of this duo is still unclear. There have been rumours of their separation recently but the couple is yet to make any official statement.

Following the footsteps of Tinsel stars, the couple were the third to find love on the set of the TV series. Spending time together on set was bound to result to a relationship. Osas played Danni while Gbenro played Soji Bankole.

By 2015, Gbenro walked Osas down the aisle in a destination wedding held in New York on America’s independence day. They have a daughter together.