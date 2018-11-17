Stan Lee Buried in a Private Funeral

Vanessa Obioha with agency report

The comic icon who died on Monday was laid to rest in a private funeral, according to his company POW! Entertainment.

“Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes,” the company told The Associated Press on Friday in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company has set up a memorial wall on Lee’s website where friends, colleagues and fans can share thoughts, prayers and tributes to him, and messages from fellow creators and artists will be posted on his social media pages in the coming days.

More plans are in the works to memorialise the Marvel Comics mogul.

The 95-year-old was declared dead after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Monday. No cause of death has been given.