Buhari Approves New Appointments, Confirms Others

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ratified new appointments into key federal agencies while also confirming those earlier appointed.

Among the people whose appointments were confirmed included the Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Adebisi Shonubi, Part- time Chairman, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria(AMCON), Muiz Banire (SAN) and Secretary Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi.

A statement signed on Friday by Olusegun A. Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, added that those on the confirmed list included five Chief Executive Officers and two Executive Directors of federal agencies.

Shonubi, the former Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc, was named the CBN Deputy Governor in June with effect from October 17, 2018 for a period of five years in the first instance.

Banire’s appointment at AMCON took effect from October 17, 2018 for a period of five years in the first instance, while Bassi’s appointment at the Nigerian Diaspora Commission was with effect from October 19, 2018 for an initial period of four years.

The statement also said the president appointed Senator Abba Ali and Mohammed

Sagir as members (Non- Legal Practitioners) Federal Judiciary Service Commission for an initial period of five years with effect from October 24, 2018.

Dr. Yomi Kasali was appointed Director/CEO, National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), Ilorin for initial term of four years with effect from October 28, 2018, while Dr Olufemi Ajayi Oladunni was confirmed Director/CEO Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) Ilorin.

Clement Onyeabo Nze was named the DG, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency for an initial term of four years with effect from October 28, 2018. Also Clement Isong (to replace Mr. Thomas Olawore was appointed a member of the Board of the Petroleum

Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

David Nyikyaa is the Secretary National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission with effect from November 1, 2018. Obinna Ogwuegbu, Secretary Special Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, with effect from November 2, 2018.

Dr. Akinrinola Samuel Akintunde is named the Provost Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo; for an initial term of four years with effect from November 6, 2018 while Prof. Emmanuel Adebayo Fasakin was appointed as Rector for a second and final term of four years with effect from November 6, 2018.

Obadiah Simon Nkom is the new Director- General/CEO Nigeria Mining Cadastral Office. His appointment takes effect from January 12, 2019 and it is for an initial term of four years.

The five Chief Executive Officers and two Executive Directors of Federal Agencies, whose appointments were confirmed and renewed, included Prof Okechukwu Ukwuoma; DG National Centrefor Technology Management (NACETEM) and Prof. Victor Adebayo Adetiloye, Chief Medical Director, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife.

The latter is for a second and final term of four years, with effect, from September 22, 2018. Other new appointees are Ambassador Abdul-Jalil Suleiman; DG Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) and Dr. Bassey Emem Abasi, Chief Medical Director, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

Mrs. Mojoyin-Oluwa Dekalu- Thomas and Mrs. Chinedum Olisakwe- Lawrence were appointed as ED (Liability Management) and ED (Corporate Services) Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) respectively for an initial term of four years with effect from September 20, 2018 second and final terms of four years with effect from September 20, 2018.

The president also appointed Capt. Junaid Abdullahi as Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA) with effect from September 22, 2018 for an initial period of four years.

Buhari, in the statement, enjoined the new appointees to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of their duties.