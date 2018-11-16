THISDAY Business Correspondent Loses Mother

THISDAY business correspondent, Nation’s Capital, Mr. James Emejo has lost his biological mother, Princess Ogbu Egah Comfort (Nee Ukoro) who died on October 29, 2018, after a protracted illness at the age of 70.

She is survived by children, grandchildren, sisters and brothers. .

According to the burial arrangement, the body leaves Last Home Mortuary, Avarichi for a Wake Keep at her residence, Ogbu’s Compound Ndogagba- Oloche 1, Utonkon, Benue State, on Friday, November 23, 2018

On Saturday, November 24, 2018, her body departs her residence to Udebo Cemetery, Utonkon for interment.