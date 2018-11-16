FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

By Kumi Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, November 20, a public holiday to mark the Eid-El Maulud celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, called on Muslim faithful to align themselves with the prophet’s teachings which border on piety, charity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence, among others.

The statement signed by the permanent secretary, Dr. MB Umar, read: “While calling on all Nigerians to uphold these virtues, with a view to overcoming the current national challenges facing the country, Gen. Dambazau assured that the Federal Government remains committed to the unity of the country and as such, will put adequate structures on ground towards ensuring that the forthcoming general elections are credible, free and fair.

“He wishes all Nigerians a joyous and peaceful Eid-El Maulud celebration.”