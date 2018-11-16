Business Leaders, UN Support Victims of Terrorism, Insecurity

Ugo Aliogo

Business Leaders will partner the United Nations to support the millions of people in the north-eastern part of the country whose lives have been hampered by violence and insecurity.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the Humanitarian Coordinator of United Nations Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, a handful of companies would be the first to write a new chapter in the history of the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund by joining the Private Sector Initiative.

Kallon, in the statement said the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund-Private Sector Initiative (NHF PSI) is a simple funding mechanism to pool donations and resources to create a more effective response to humanitarian crises.

He also stated that until now, governments were the only donors to the fund, adding that the initiative is timely and much needed.

Kallon, explained that since the beginning of 2018, about 200,000 people have arrived in nearly 270 camps in the north-eastern States.

He added the crisis had left more than seven million people in need of emergency assistance to survive and stay safe.

The UN Coordinator further stated that the needs were great and the situation was dire, but much can and is being done, by the government, the UN and other international and Nigeria humanitarian organisations, “over 3,000 aid workers, the vast majority of whom are Nigerians, are working daily to support those most in need.”

According to Kallon: “Private sector companies and investors have a pivotal role to play in responding to the humanitarian crisis – and many are already actively helping and supporting their fellow Nigerians.

“While Nigeria is hit by one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, it is Africa’s biggest economy and home to one of Africa’s most vibrant private sectors.

“The initiative that the UN and Nigeria’s business leaders will launch on November 15 is a new way for commercial entities and entrepreneurs to become directly involved in the humanitarian response to the crisis. By tapping into this strong and vibrant private sector we can collectively provide more aid to more people.

“The Nigeria Humanitarian Fund-Private Sector Initiative (NHF PSI) presents a unique opportunity to create a blueprint for future private sector engagement in humanitarian action across the globe, and to use a United Nations fund that is measurable, accountable and effective. Since its inception in May 2017, the Fund has allocated close to US $70 million in humanitarian assistance, supporting the response to the cholera outbreak this year and providing aid to hundreds of children with malnutrition.

“The NHF PSI opens a pathway to participate in the process of not only meeting the immediate needs of hundreds and thousands of families affected, but also in their recovery process. Companies that take part can help invest in not only saving but also rebuilding the lives of Halima and the millions of others whose lives have been torn asunder by violence. This investment provides a beacon of hope for a brighter future. This is business for good.”