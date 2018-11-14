Corruption: Foundation Tasks Govt on State of Education, Infrastructure

Funmi Ogundare

The Executive Director, Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF), Mr. Akin Fadeyi has called on the Nigerian government to as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency in the education sector, upgrade infrastructure, modernize learning environment and re-orientate students to have a sense of dignity and self-respect.

He said if this is not done, the Nigerian youths who constitute more than 60 per cent of the population would be mentally and psychologically dehumanised and turn around to endanger the society making it ungovernable.

Fadeyi, who is also the initiator of Corruption not in My Country (CNIMC) project, made this known recently at the launch of the season two of the CNIMC television skits and drama series, in Lagos.

He argued that if the children and youths are not properly socialised, they may end up imbibing destructive social vices which would eat deep into the philosophy and moral foundation upon which a good society should ideally be built.

The executive director recalled that the foundation discovered some sharp practices online in June this year, when students indulged in examination malpractices for JAMB, WAEC and other related examinations, saying that it drew the attention of the minister of education to it, but so far nothing has been done to stop the ugly trend.

“It is an act of abominable corruption if parents allow their children and wards to cut corners so that they can be the best. Such parents are not raising best children, rather they are raising future robbers.

“It is not a surprise then that out academic institutions are producing ill-equipped graduates, while our colleges are also so morally bankrupt and infrastructurally deficient to the extent that they cannot compete globally. These sad developments are tragic bye-products of corruption.”

Fadeyi said the foundation is making moves to expose corrupt practices right from the small community even up to the political class.

The Director of MacArthur Foundation, Africa Office, Dr. Kole Shetimma regretted the level of inequality in the country, saying that one of the problem Nigeria is having is using its resources to enhance the lives of the people.

“Nigeria is not a poor country, yet there is inequality in the society, that is why you see youths carry arms against the people. We should always demand for accountability from our leaders so that we can achieve a significant impact. That is why the foundation decided to focus on accountability.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Cable Online News, Mr. Simon Kolawole said more often than not, attention seems to be focused on the political class as being corrupt, while neglecting such act at the lower level.

He expressed delight about the programme, saying that the message on corruption is something that must be taken all over the country to change the narratives.

The Advisor, MacArthur Entertainment Agency, Mrs. Gloria Esiaba said people should be taught the need to be faithful in small things, adding that parents should train their children properly so that when they grow up, there will be a better Nigeria.

“What divides us in this country is class and those who have enough money to influence things. We get scared because of who we are. We all have a role to play to make Nigeria better.”