Kwara Accord Guber Candidate Promises to Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

By Hammed Shittu

The gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party in Kwara State, Prince Ayorinde Adedoyin at the weekend promised to pay N30,000 as minimum wage for workers if elected as the next governor of the state.

Adedoyin disclosed this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation.

According to him, “the N30,000 which is currently a bone of contention between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Federal Government does not sufficiently address the economic challenges being faced by the workers.”

He urged workers and other stakeholders in the state to vote‎ for him assuring that he would pay workers the minimum wage and ensure abundant prosperity for all with his economic blueprint.

Adedoyin said, “The issue of N18,000 being paid workers as minimum wage with the current economic reality in Nigeria is inhumane considering the fact that the workers too have families to cater for.

“When you get to the homes of most Nigerian workers, the suffering is just unbearable, while those they voted into office are living in affluence. My administration would pay workers in Kwara State N30,000 wage and I have an economic blueprint that would ensure abundant prosperity for all. “

He added, “I am assuring the civil servants in Kwara State that I won’t disappoint them, so they should take a far reaching decision now and consider me.

Adedoyin therefore criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their lack of concern for the welfare of Nigerian workers.