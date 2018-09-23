Liverpool Trounce Southampton, Go Top

Liverpool won a seventh straight game in all competitions from the start of a season for the first time in 28 years by easing past Southampton at Anfield saturday.

The hosts scored three first-half goals to subdue the Saints and went on to just limiting the damage after the break and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said the challenges will get “tougher and tougher” for his side.

“I wasn’t interested in the history before the game but now I like it,” the German told BBC Sport. “We will try to carry on that path but it’s unbelievable what is coming up now.”

In their next four matches, Liverpool face Chelsea twice, travel to Napoli and then host Premier League champions Manchester City. “The boys are in good shape. That helps – let’s see if we can carry on,” added Klopp.

The hosts took the lead after 10 minutes when Xherdan Shaqiri’s shot deflected off Shane Long and then Wesley Hoedt for a peculiar own goal.

Joel Matip rose above opposing centre-back Jannik Vestergaard to head in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner and double the advantage.

Liverpool added a third just before the break as Shaqiri’s superb free-kick came down off the crossbar and Mohamed Salah turned the ball in from close range.

RESULTS & FIXTURES

Fulham 1 – 1 Watford

Burnley 4 – 0 Bournemouth

Cardiff 0 – 5 Man City

Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Newcastle

Leicester 3 – 1 Huddersfield

Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton

Man United 1 – 1 Wolves

Brighton 1 – 2 Tottenham

West Ham v Chelsea 1:30pm

Arsenal v Everton 4pm