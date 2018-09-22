IPOB Representatives Meet UN Over  Killing of Members

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Representatives of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have met the United Nations over killings of its members in the South-east.

The group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a press release on Friday.

IPOB, according to Powerful, was led by the deputy leader, Uche Mefor to the United Nations on September 14, same day Biafrans were remembering the victims of the invasion of the home of its leader at Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia.

Though the group refused to divulge the outcome of the meeting, it said, “This is the first time in the post war history of Biafra that the leadership of any group, movement or people has met with the United Nations in a face-to-face meeting to discuss anything pertaining to the plight of Biafrans or the Eastern Region.”

It added that the meeting was a historic encounter that will go a long way in cementing the diplomatic credentials of IPOB in the eyes of the international community.

“This is the very first time that United Nations has had the opportunity to host Biafrans to a meeting. It is only appropriate that we appreciate all those working tirelessly hard with our diplomatic team based in London to accomplish this feat.

“We equally commend the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (DOS-IPOB) under the distinguished leadership of Mazi Chika Edoziem who accompanied our deputy leader to the historic meeting in the company of the rest of the High Command of the Indigenous People of Biafra.”

The group said the meeting which held in Geneva has opened up avenues and opportunities for further engagement between IPOB and relevant UN agencies around the burning issues of human rights violations by the Buhari regime, and enforcement of IPOB’s universal right to self-determination.

It regretted that Emmanuel, younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu; who should have represented his embattled family at the meeting could not make it because of refusal of the Swiss embassy to grant him visa.

“Unfortunately, the Kanu family, whose United Nations invitation to the event was truncated by the Swiss embassy in Abuja alongside other first-hand eye witness to the military invasion of Afaraukwu on September 14, 2017 the day over 28 persons were shot dead by the Nigerian military, was denied representation at the meeting because the Swiss embassy refused them entry visa.

“This flagrant disregard for United Nations issued invitation was also raised during discussions which the UN team assured the IPOB delegation will be looked into as a matter of urgency.

“Due to issues of confidentiality, we are not at liberty to divulge every detail of what transpired. Suffice it to say they the world has been officially placed on notice that IPOB as a movement is determined to carve a separate existence for the people of Biafra (South-east/South-south) away from Nigeria.”