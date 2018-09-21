RMD, Don Jazzy Explore Scotland for the Perfect Blend

Mary Nnah

Two weeks after renowned actor, Richard Mofe Damjio (RMD) and music producer, Don Jazzy, returned from Scotland after a four-day exploratory trip to understand the secrets of the perfectly blended Johnnie Walker whisky, the duo recently shared their experience.

The iconic duo shared the experience of their findings in the picturesque city of Edinburgh, the home of the foremost Johnnie Walker brand.

Some of their experiences during the trip, involved an immersion in the process of the selection of the 29 single malt whiskies that are blended into the full flavour that defines Johnnie Walker.

RMD and Don Jazzy toured the world’s largest private whisky collection, the magnificent Edinburgh Castle, Cardhu Distillery and Dalwhinie Distillery, homes of two of the 29 single malt whiskies that are created into the Johnnie Walker blended whisky.

RMD in a post afterwards on Instagram explained: ‘@donjazzy and I explored Edinburgh, wore kilts, danced to bagpipes and had our minds blown by the wonder called #JohnnieWalker. Like they say, if music is nice, you play it twice.

“The journey took us to the historically important Cardhu Distillery, the first distillery bought by Johnnie Walker. A visit to the Johnnie Walker Archives is filled with inspiring history of the human spirit.”

On the visit to the world’s largest private whisky collection owned by Diageo, Don Jazzy had posted: ‘All I see is a lot of journeys blended and placed in bottles. Diageo una try for this one o. #lovescotch #johnniewalker’