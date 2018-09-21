Belvedere Vodka Reveals Limited Edition at New York Fashion Week

Mary Nnah

Belvedere Vodka, the first super premium vodka hosted a fashion showcase on September 6 in collaboration with visual artist, musician and activist, Laolu Senbanjo to launch the new 2018 Limited Edition Bottle.

The exclusive New York Fashion Week event which took place at the prestigious Whitney Museum of American Art, had lauded models such as Martha Hunt, Helena Christensen, Jeneil Williams and Nolan Funk, grace the runway in body paintings designed by Senbanjo.

A press release made available to THISDAY revealed that the painted story, depicted through each of the models brought to life the artist’s interpretation of the beauty, nuance, and complexity of the Belvedere Vodka and of the coming together of the bottle using Senbanjo’s own Afromysterics design.

The Brooklyn-based Nigerian-born visual artist will be in Nigeria from September 24 to 29, to unveil the new limited-edition bottle alongside other memorable activities.