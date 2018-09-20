Osun 2018: Why My Movement is Campaigning for Omisore, Says Kusamotu

A former federal House of Representatives aspirant in Osun State and a prominent lawyer in Lagos, Ayodele Musibau Kusamotu, has said that he is mobilising his movement for the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore, because he seems prepared for purposeful leadership compared to other candidates.

Kusamotu, who commands cult followership in the state due to his family’s history and his philanthropist gestures to the people of Boripe, Ifelodun and Odo-Otin federal constituency, said he had asked his followers to vote for Omisore because he is prepared and equipped to govern the state with his vision and ideology.

In a statement issued yesterday, Kusamotu added that the defections of many persons in the build-up to the election are an indication that there might be an upset.

He however, lamented the trend of vote buying as witnessed recently in the Ekiti State election but expressed hope that vote buying would soon fade away.

“Osun election would be keenly contested. It has become abundantly clear that the APC has nothing to offer our state . Even though it is really late in the day, I have asked my PAK Movement members to support SDP and the governorship aspiration of Senator Omisore . There are also other elections coming which will be crucial, I foresee the opposition parties coming together as well to wrest power and deliver good governance to Nigerians,” he explained.

“Sometimes, an effort is what is needed regardless of the outcome. Senator Omisore was the only candidate that came in person to address our movement and we appreciate his sagacity for this.”

As for vote buying, Kusamotu said It is unhealthy “but unfortunately we are practicing commercial democracy. We have a long way to go and I hope that the system will evolve over time. It is however, due to demands of the electorate. It will take some time before the people realise that they are the ultimate losers when they sell their votes. Poverty plays a big role in this unfortunate situation. When we find ourselves in government, we will enrich Nigerians and give them back their dignity. Vote buying will eventually fade away.”