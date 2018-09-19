Olympic Gold Medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong, Hails Lagos Media Marathon Initiative

Olympic Gold Medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong has commended the Lagos State arm of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ for their vision to hold the first Lagos Media Marathon.

Speaking in Lagos ahead of the December 1 race, Udo-Obong opined that it was a welcome development to see journalists take on an active role in a marathon event and not just watch and report.

According to him, the firsthand experience that would be garnered by the pen pushers is bond to give them a better experience and even improve their reportage going forward.

“This is really good, as it will help journalists understand better when athletes come to them with problems, or athletes behave in a way that they find offensive.

“It will also help journalists understand how an athlete feels post stress. Sometimes, it’s difficult to explain to journalists how you feel and some of the questions that irritate you immediately after a race.” The well-respected former quarter-miler now fitness coach stated.

For Udo-Obong, an initiative like the Lagos Media Marathon is also beneficial as it will help improve the fitness level of journalists.

“Journalists need to be fit too. Journalists need to take part in sports. Marathon is a social thing, a gathering and it’s a welcome idea. If the government is doing something like that, we should applaud it.” He submitted.

With the international press, as well as other runners across the world, expected to also take part in the Lagos Media Marathon, Udo-Obong agrees that it would be another veritable way to showcase Lagos to the world.

He said: “Since it’s an international event, it’s a way to expose Lagos, because this time around, journalists will not just be covering the event with their focus in covering the event.

“They will be part of the event. They are involved in the event, and they are bound to see more than they would have seen if they were just covering the event. So, it’s actually a good showcase for the state.”

According to the organisers, the Lagos Media race will start at Anthony Bus stop, opposite TREM Church through Oshodi Oke, Charity, Airport Road, 7/8 Bus Stop, NACOC, Airport toll Gate, Concord Press, Airforce Base, MM 2, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Road, Ikeja Under Bridge at Ayinke House, Ikeja Bus Stop and finish at the New Ikeja Bus Terminus.

The route is chosen to showcase Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s massive infrastructural development on the Lagos Mainland.

The race is slated for Saturday, December 1, 2018.