Obaseki taps Ecological Fund, remedies gully sites in Auchi, Fugar, Agenebode

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tapped into the Ecological Fund to remedy gully sites in Auchi, Fugar and Agenebode axis in Edo North Senatorial zone of the state.

This is coming after works were completed at the Ewu, Ibore and Queen Ede gully sites carried out by the Edo State Government and its partners.

Addressing journalists at the commissioning of the erosion and flood control projects in Agenebode, Etsako-East Local Government Area of the state, Obaseki, represented by Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, said his administration was doing a lot and working with the Federal Government to tackle erosion and flooding across the state.

He said that the state government has completed 18 flood control projects and is mapping out more strategies to mitigate flooding in the state.

Obaseki noted, “We are looking at afforestation and planting of more trees and grasses to prevent erosion and flooding in the state. We have embarked on sensitisation campaigns in flood-prone areas and have also commenced assessment of the damage. We have also started the distribution of relief materials. People should not build on low-lands because the sea-level is rising as a result of climate change.”

At the commissioning, Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, Senator Benjamin Uwujumogu said the projects were executed by the Ecological Fund Office in the Presidency, to control flooding issues in the affected area.

He said over 48 projects are being executed by the Ecological Fund Office to tackle problems of desertification, soil erosion and flooding in the country.

“Before now, the people of Agenebode and environs have been suffering from flooding occasioned by heavy downpours but the Federal Government has brought succour to them by constructing a drain system measuring about 15 meters high,” he said,

The Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom, Agenebode, His Royal Majesty, Dr. George Oshiapi Egabor, commended the Federal and state governments for tackling the flood problems in the area.