Nnamdi Kanu is in London, Kalu Insists

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Contrary to the impression that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, is in the custody of Nigerian military, a former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that the IPOB’s leader is currently in London.

“Nnamdi Kanu is where I told you he is; he is in London; he is safe,” Kalu said yesterday, after a private visit to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) at his uphill residence in Minna Niger State.

The former governor however, did not disclose the exact location of the IPOB leader but insisted that “ he is safe and healthy”.

Kalu said he was in Minna to woo Babangida to support President Muhamnadu Buhari because virtually all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants had been coming to the former military ruler for blessing.

On the outcome of the meeting, which lasted nearly two hours, Orji Kalu said, “ I have talked to him to allow Buhari finish his term; we have discussed; he is thinking about it. February 16 is still a long way. Our discussion was positive; it is blue and white,” Kalu said.

He argued that what the country needed now was to build cohesion, adding that, “we need continuity.”

“Buhari is the head of government; he has played four years; he is almost done with the first half; he has played 45 minutes, it remains 45 minutes; we should allow him to finish the game

“We appeal to Nigerians to allow him finish his second term because it makes more sense,” Kalu added.

The former governor also stated that he had also been soliciting the support of other prominent Nigerians at home and abroad and “even foreigners” for the realisation of the presidential ambition President Muhammadu Buhari.

He declared that his campaign for president Buhari had nothing to do with the South-east of the country getting the presidency in 2023, or his personal ambition of becoming president.

He said 2023 was still a long way, adding that time would tell if he would vie for president or not then.