Ahmed’s Revenue Verdict Vindicates Our Stand on Buhari’s Incompetence, PDP Insists

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that the declaration by the supervising Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, that Nigeria was facing revenue challenges further vindicates its stand that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the creative capacity and competence to run a productive economy.

The opposition party noted that had President Buhari heed wise counsel from Nigerians to accept his incompetence, hands off economic issues, end the corruption in his Presidency and get a strong economic team to manage the country’s economy, the country’s foreign direct investments and domestic productivity would not have collapsed.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, blamed the revenue challenge on the humongous corruption in the Buhari Presidency.

This, according to him, provides official cover for leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and cronies of Mr. President to divert and pocket over N10 trillion of the national revenue in the last three years.

Ologbondiyan stated: “Nigerians expect Mrs. Ahmed to show patriotism and courage by exposing the corruption in the financial sector under Buhari, set in motion machinery to recover the over N10 trillion looted by the Presidency cabal and channel the fund back into the economy.

“Our worry, however, is that nothing much will come out from the supervising minister as those who saw to her appointment are members of the same Presidency cabal that used the disgraced erstwhile finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, as clearing house to fritter away our national resources.”

PDP stressed that Nigerians are already apprehensive that the supervising minister might become ethically challenged like Adeosun, following allegations of forgery against her in the social media where the public is already raising queries of alleged incongruities between her claimed date of birth and dates of educational qualifications.

“Since the supervising minister has admitted that the nation is faced with revenue challenges under the Buhari regime, the PDP counsels the President to humbly accept his failure, get ready to accept defeat in 2019 presidential election and quit the stage for a competent President, that would be elected on the platform of the PDP, to return our country to the path of economic prosperity and national cohesion”, the party added.