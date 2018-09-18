Osun ADP Guber Candidate Promises Justice to All

*Tasks INEC on Credible Election

By Yinka Kolawole Osogbo

Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, the candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), in the September 22 governorship election in Osun State has promised to ensure justice, fairness and equity in the running of the affairs of the state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters that thronged the party’s mega for Ife Federal Constituencies in Enuwa, Ile-Ife, he said, “injustice and lack of fair play was responsible for the defection of a good number of former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It is the turn of Osun West and Iwo town in particular to produce the next governor of the state.

He added, “if the present administration in the state is sincere, why is it now that the people of Iwo accosted them that they went to launch ‘trader-monie’ for the poor and when election is near that they realised that they have to do something on Iwo roads?” He frowned at the level of injustice and lack of transparent fairplay that has continued to dogged the present administration in the state. He therefore called on the electorates to use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to stop this as well as capital flight from Osun State to Lagos State which has continued to impoverish the people of Osun

State.

Other prominent speakers at the rally include the veteran football administrator, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, Hon. Sola Lawal, Barr. Gbenga Awosode, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, Prince Olakunle Aderemi and Oluomo Sunday Akere among others. They all implored the electorate to use their PVCs to effect the needed change in Osun.

His running mate, Prof. Adeolu Durotoye implored the youths, women and patriotic indigenes of Osun not to vote for those he referred to as ‘alien politician’ that are boasting that they are richer than the state.

Promising to ensure prompt payment of civil servants salaries and pension to retirees who have all the useful time of their lives to serve the state and the nation meritoriously, he said that a sound and

logical financial re-engineering would be deployed in conjunction with the expertise of his team members to salvage the chronic situation that the state found itself.

In another development, Adeoti charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rise above board by ensuring that the September 22 governorship poll is free and fair.

The ADP flagbearer stated during a chat with with members of a Lagos-based human rights group, Eyes for Democracy (ED), who visited him at his campaign office in Osogbo, the state capital.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of Moshood Adeoti Campaign Organization (MACO), Mr Kayode Agbaje, reported on Adeoti stressing the need for the electoral umpire to remain impartial in the discharge of its primary assignment of conducting a credible governorship election.

Adeoti thanked the rights group for its interest in his aspiration and assured that the state would witness further development on his assumption of office.

“I wish to use the opportunity of your visit to charge INEC, the electoral umpire on the need to rise above board by conducting a free and fair governorship poll on September 22.

The ADP flagbearer further used the occasion to assure his teeming supporters across all the political parties in the state that he nurses no plan to go back to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I want to state it for the umpteenth time and put the rumour monger to shame once and for all that I have no plan to leave the ADP and go back to the ruling-APC once elected.

This is a lie from from the pit of hell, especially my political detractors, who are bent on painting me as an inconsistent and self-centered politician. This time, like numerous occasions before now, they have failed woefully,” Adeoti emphasised.

The Executive Director and National Coordinator of the group, Comrade James Nonso Okechukwu stated that his group’s mission in the state was to ensure a violence-free governorship election through visits and appeal to the various stakeholders to play the game by the rules.