Ebonylife Films Releases Teaser for Upcoming Movie, Chief Daddy

The first teaser for the upcoming movie, Chief Daddy, has been released. The release of the movie in cinemas set for December 14 will be preceded by another five teasers before the official, full-length trailer is released in October.

A media release by Ebonylife Films said the date of the movie’s premiere had been set for December 2 at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki.

The press statement said the film had a stellar cast starring veterans and newer actors in Nollywood. They include Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva.

The movie which also features entertainer, rapper and two-time AMVCA winner, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

“Chief Daddy is centered on the life of billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is known to be a pillar of the society. He is extravagant, exuberant and larger-than-life but extremely benevolent, as he serves as a benefactor to everyone around him including a large extended family of relatives, household staff, and mistresses. All seems well in the Beecroft household until Chief Daddy passes away and suddenly the ‘wheels begin to turn’ and things go awry. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the movie, showing the pivotal moment when Chief Daddy dies and the events that unfold immediately afterwards. What follows reveals enormous surprises, twist and turns that prove larger than the life Chief Daddy lived,” the statement stated.

According to the statement, the executive producer, Mo Abudu, while expressing her excitement about the movie, said: “Chief Daddy is a fun, family-friendly movie that we believe will appeal to a variety of moviegoers. We look forward to giving moviegoers an amazing film experience during the end-of-year holidays.”

EbonyLife Films are the producers of blockbuster movies The Wedding Party, The Wedding Party 2, and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.