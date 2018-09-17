Monarch Seeks Collaboration of FG, Borno on Boko Haram

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri



The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai El-Kanemi, has asked the eventual winner of next year’s governorship election in Borno State, to collaborate with the federal government in stamping out Boko Haram.

The monarch also called for collaboration between the federal and Borno State Governments to reconstruct bad roads in the state.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, had claimed last week that bad roads in the state was responsible for the upsurge of Boko Haram insurgency in recent time as it was difficult to uproot the terrorist group because their terrain could not be easily accessible by road.

Speaking while receiving a governorship aspirant, Senator Babakaka Garbai, in his palace, the Shehu of Borno, said that a synergy aimed at stamping out the deadly insurgents was imperative.

He asked the aspirant that if elected he should join forces with the federal government to stamp out Boko Haram in his domain forever.

He said: “If you win your election, please join forces with the President of the country to combat and stamp out Boko Haram forever.”

The Shehu also appealed to Senator Garbai to attach high priority to youths and teachers’ employment and rural roads construction to enhance security and boost economic activities.

Speaking to journalists, Garbai, who was given a rousing welcome by his supporters that thronged the street to welcome him after submitting his APC governorship nomination form, said before he leaves the Senate he would accord topmost priority to ensuring that robust provision is always made in the federal budget for security.

He said he would also ensure that such budget actually gets to the security agencies responsible for combating Boko Haram.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the security agencies are well equipped and motivated to boost their morale and capacity to face all the challenges posed by the war against the insurgency.

He also promised to engage the youth in agricultural production programmes, and reconstruct federal roads with state funds and seek reimbursements later.