Youths Hold Rally in Support of Saraki’s Presidential Ambition

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Thousands of youths from various associations and groups weekend embarked on a rally in support of the presidential ambition of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in Ilorin, the Kwara capital.

The rally was convened by the Oba Olarenwaju youths group and led by Mr. Olarewaju Oba.

The youths, who ignored the scorching sun, sang songs in support of Saraki’s presidential ambition.

They went through major streets in the state capital and ended up at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The organiser of the rally, Oba, while addressing newsmen during the rally, said the youths in the state embarked on the rally in support of Saraki’s ambition in view of his contributions to the passage of ‘not too young to run bill’.

He expressed optimism that Saraki will further contribute to the development of youths and the nation when he becomes Nigeria’s president.

“The rally was a testimony that youths in the North-central and Kwara are in full support of the presidential ambition of the Senate President,” he said.

Oba advised the Nigerian youths to always utilise available opportunities to be self employed instead of looking for ways of getting rich quick or engaging in drug and violence.