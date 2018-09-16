Nnamani to Contest Enugu East Senatorial Election

Former Enugu State Governor, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, is set to return to active politics with a plan to contest the senatorial election in Enugu East senatorial district.

Nnamani had served the state governor between 1999 and 2011 as well as the senator between 2011 and 2015. He, however, lost reelection in 2015.

One of his political associates at the weekend disclosed Nnamani’s plan to contest senatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu East.

The associate said Nnamani would be joining forces with the PDP to remove President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2019.

According to him, the former governor has vowed to do everything within his political acumen to assist the PDP to return to power at the federal level in 2019.

He confirmed that the former governor had already purchased his nomination form, claiming that Nnamani was favoured to pick the ticket for the senatorial district.

However, the associate disclosed that the APC was counting on alleged series of corruption charges against him at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to counter his aspiration.

He said: “We hear he is seriously considering a repeat run for the Senate. But the embattled former governor has series of corruption cases with the EFCC and as such there are issues.

“In any case, he is not in a position to be a major threat in the next election. The former governor is expected back from the United States this weekend to pursue his senatorial ambition in spite of cloud of alleged corruption.”