Rohr Reveals What Weah Told Him Before Liberia-Nigeria Friendly

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has revealed that Liberian President, George Weah, reminded him that he sustained an injury when Bordeaux faced AC Milan in the quarterfinal second leg of the UEFA Cup 22 years ago.

The Bordeaux team coached by Rohr shocked Milan 3-0 with Weah going the distance despite suffering an injury.

The former Chelsea striker made a return to the national team 16 years after he retired in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over the Lone Stars on September 11, starting and playing for 79 minutes before he was substituted.

”We were told maybe five or six days before. There was a beautiful atmosphere, a lot of people, it was super nice,” Rohr said to L’Equipe.

”Weah reminded me that he had broken his hand against Bordeaux that I was training, on a contact, involuntary I think, with ‘Liza’ (Bixente Lizarazu).

”He had played the whole match like that and in one lastaction, he had even fallen back.”

The Super Eagles scored through Henry Onyekuru and Simeon Nwankwo before Kpah Sherman reduced the deficit with a late penalty.