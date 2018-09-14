Oluwatoyin Sanni Joins Pearl Awards Board of Governors

By Funke Olaode

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sanni, has been inaugurated as one of the board of governors for the 2018 Pearl Awards in an elaborate investiture ceremony held in Lagos recently.

The appointment came on the heels of the role she played in the development of the Capital Market while piloting the affairs of United Capital Plc., where she was the then Group Chief Executive Officer.

An elated Sanni, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Africa Capital Group, in her brief remarks expressed her gratitude to the Pearls Award organisers for finding her worthy.

Emphasising the role of the Capital Market as a catalyst for economic growth, she said: “Capital Markets contribute to the growth, health and stability of economies by funding infrastructure and other development needs through long-term investment vehicles and products.

“Where there are no measurements, standards, set criteria and there is nobody who is actually recognising and rewarding those who perform excellently, there would be mediocrity.

“The greatest enemy of African governance and market is mediocrity. I consider the role of Pearl Awards integral to the development of the Nigerian Capital Market.”

She further posited that well governed companies achieve sustainable growth and emerge as market leaders.

She therefore promised to continue to institutionalise the best standards of corporate governance and performance across these regions.

Sanni is a seasoned investment and portfolio banker, a writer, with 32 years cognate experience in the capital job.

She has initiated and championed many innovative products such as NGN Eurobond Fund and the ‘Wealth For Women Fund.’

She has played lead roles in landmark deals, which leveraged the indigenous companies from making huge profits.