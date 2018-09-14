MBGN Homecoming: Yenagoa Plays Host Again

By Mary Nnah

As this year’s edition of Africa’s most prestigious pageant, the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria {MBGN] returns home to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, one lucky young, beautiful, talented girl out of the millions of beautiful girls from across the country will be capped with the prestigious crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

Billed to take place on Friday, September 21, at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the process of picking Nigeria’s next most beautiful girl started with the nationwide screening exercise which held in Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and finally Lagos.

At the end of what was a very competitive screening process, 37 lucky girls were able to stand out taller than their counterparts.

Following successful hosting of past editions of the pageant in Lagos, Owerri, Benin, Calabar and twice in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, is pulling out all the stops once again to host the pageant as well as promote the state as a tourism destination of choice, using the established brand name of the MBGN.

The theme for this year’s pageant, is ‘Girl Child Education’, which is in tune with the Bayelsa State Governor’s drive to democratise education and empower young people in the state.

Preparations are already in top gear as the organisers; Silverbird Productions in partnership with the Bayelsa State Governmen have put heads together to ensure a world class event.

The significance of the MBGN cannot be understated according to Mrs Ebiere Musah, the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism Development in Bayelsa.

She said the government is poised to exploit the benefits to showcase the state in more positive light, as well as exhibit its rich culture and tourism plus the giant developmental strides of the Governor Dickson administration.

Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce who wears two hats as the Special Adviser on Tourism Development and Entertainment, Bayelsa State and the National Director for Nigeria for Miss World and Miss Universe, said the beauty pageant offers opportunity, to popularise and promote the tourism and culture of Bayelsa State.

He pledged to use his office to attract high networth business men and more visitors to the state.

This year’s MBGN pageant is the 31st edition of the event which began in 1986 and promises to be a world class event leveraging on the over 38 years of the Silverbird brand’s reputation as entertainment event producers of note.

The pageant has provided a platform for many young women who have gone on to have successful careers in entertainment, media and politics.