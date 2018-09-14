I Have No Serious Issue with Obasanjo, Says Atiku

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The former Vice President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that there is no serious issue between him and his former principal, President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku stated this yesterday in Lokoja, Kogi State, while speaking with journalists after meeting with the PDP delegates at the state secretariat of the party.

He said there was never any serious disagreement between him and Obasanjo, adding that all grey areas of disagreements would be addressed after getting the nomination of his party, the PDP.

Atiku debunked the insinuation that he still has grudges with his former boss, Obasanjo.

He accused All Progressives Congress (APC) of lacking prerequisite knowledge on the way to go about handling the economy, adding that his main target, if given the mandate, would be to open up the economy in order to attract foreign investment thereby creating jobs for the teaming youths.

The former vice president, who accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not being a democrat despite coming to power in 2015 through democratic process, said Nigerians are presently suffering under the APC-led government, adding that the people of Nigeria should raise up and vote out President Buhari and APC out from government in 2019.

“I will continue to express my reservations on the willingness of President Buhari to hand over power. I have a simple and straight explanation for this. When Buhari took over power in 1983, they asked him of his transition to civil rule, he responded then that he didn’t have.

“My stand is that one; he is not a democrat. Secondly, he is only using democracy to go back to power. If he loses election in 2019, he must hand over power,” Atiku averred.

He expressed confidence that Buhari would hand over if his party (APC) loses the next elections.

“Even though I know that President Buhari is not a democrat, still I believe that he will hand over if he loses,’ he noted.

On the use of card reader for the elections, Atiku expressed confidence that the National Assembly would do the right thing by including it in the electoral law.

He called on Nigerians to reject the APC and vote for PDP, pointing out that the years of APC government was hell as people are finding it difficult to meet up with their responsibility as a result of bad governance.