I Am a Feminist And I Embrace my Femininity, Genevieve Declares

By Sunday Ehigiator

Nollywood screen goddess and the C.E.O of The Entertainment Network (T.E.N) Genevieve Nnaji, who recently dropped her sole directorial debute “Lionheart”, has declared herself a feminist. Nnaji, who has been a prominent fixture in the Nigerian film industry for over 20 years, primarily as an actor before her directorial sojourn, made this disclosure in an interview with Women and Hollywood, when asked to name her favorite woman-directed film and why.

She said; Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman.” It was powerful and strong, and at the same time, feminine and sexy.

“I’m a proud feminist who embraces her femininity. I feel sometimes women are made to feel self-conscious and ashamed of their womanhood.

” Perhaps like ‘Wonder Woman’, we may wake up one day to discover that it is our superpower, and then we would be unstoppable.

“History has shown that in almost every situation where a group of people or a demographic is being oppressed, it’s usually because the oppressors are threatened by the potential of the oppressed to be great. “I am happy women all over the world are discovering their superpower and turning “why me?” into “not me.”