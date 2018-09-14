FreeLeah Campaign: Why British Lawmaker Occupied Nigerian High Commission in London

Tom Brake, a member of the British parliament (MP), attracted huge attention in the UK and beyond when, few days ago, he occupied the entrance of the Nigerian High Commission in London, UK.

The British Liberal Democrat politician took a seat in front of the embassy with a table displaying a poster of the Nigerian girl who has been held captive by the evil Boko Haram sect for over six months.

Brake, while still sitting outside the Nigeria foreign mission, went on social media to express the motive behind his solo-protest.

“Outside the Nigerian High Commission launching the #FreeLeah campaign. Leah, who is still held captive by Boko Haram, because she refused to recant her Christian faith, has been held for 198 days”.

Meanwhile information has emerged that the British politician took the stance for Leah after an audio message reportedly featuring her voice from the captivity appeared in the media.

So Brake thought the Nigerian government needed to be compelled to push more for the girl’s release. And interestingly his action has triggered more protests from many Nigerians and foreigners alike calling on the government to save Leah.