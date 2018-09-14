Court Orders WAEC to Produce Adeleke’s Result

Hamid Adedeji

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Bwari, Abuja, has ordered the West African Examination Council to produce the results recorded by the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the May/June 1981 examinations conducted by the council.

The judge, Justice O. A Musa, ruling on an ex parte application by two plaintiffs, Mr. Wahab Raheem and Mr. Adam Habeeb, specifically ordered the examination body to produce in court the ledger containing results of Ademola and his mates with whom he sat for the examinations.

He also ordered that WAEC should swear an affidavit either denying or confirming that Adeleke, an incumbent senator representing Osun West senatorial district in the Senate, sat for the Council’s May/June 1981 examinations conducted by the Council at Ede Muslim High School in Ede, Osun State.

The court ordered that WAEC should file the ledger and the verifying affidavits within five days of being served with the enrolled order.

Adeleke who is the candidate of the PDP in the governorship poll slated to hold on September 22, has been accused of forging his WAEC certificate.

But the Senator has since denied the allegation which he said was a lie being peddled by his political detractors.

The two plaintiffs, Raheem and Habeeb, had filed a suit seeking Adeleke’s disqualification as the PDP’s candidate for the Osun State governorship election.

They joined Adeleke, PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the first, second and the third defendants, respectively.