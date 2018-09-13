Hygeia Emerges HMO Brand of the Year

Ayodeji Ake

Hygeia HMO has emerged as the 2018 winner of the Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) Brand of the Year Award by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria.

According to the institute, the award was earned by Hygeia HMO for the significant improvement in market affinity and awareness of the Hygeia brand.

The institute said: “As brand practitioners ourselves, we were on the lookout for the one brand in the health insurance space that was doing work that we could recognize as impactful and Hygeia HMO stood out quite remarkably.

“This and the feedback from the market on service delivery and quality helped us make this call.

“They already have the widest coverage in Nigeria and this in our estimation is a fantastic thing.”

In his response to this recognition, Executive Head of Strategy & Business Development at Hygeia HMO, Obinna Ukachukwu and said, “Our strategy of providing healthcare to everyone in Nigeria whether employed, unemployed or a sole entrepreneur is paying off.

“We started on this journey of personal and family healthcare plans with Nigerian families and small businesses in mind and we have been very pleased with the growth.”

According to him, Hygeia HMO’s devotion to improving affordability of quality health care is unequalled in Nigeria.

He noted that Hygeia HMO’s personal and family plans start at only N23, 000 for a full year’s cover ensuring basic healthcare cover.

Obinna noted that the Hygeia HMO mobile app for members serves as ID, provides full transparency on the benefits to be received, the available hospital network and even has basic health monitoring features like a Body Mass Index (BMI) calculator.