Emefiele Elected WAMZ Chairman

By James Emejo in Abuja

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was Thursday elected chairman of the West Africa Monetary Zone (WAMZ) at the ongoing sub-regional meeting in Nigeria.

Shortly after his unanimous election, Emefiele in his acceptance speech averred that “a lot of work needs to be done, especially in respect of the attainment of ECOWAS single currency by 2020.”

He further noted that all that was required to be done would be done to achieve the objectives of the regional organisation.

While reiterating the country’s unflinching commitment towards the single currency project in the sub-region, the apex bank boss urged member-countries to work towards achieving the convergence criteria.