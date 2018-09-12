Okorocha Sacks Son-in-Law, SSG, 11 Other Cabinet Members

Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has terminated the appointments of 13 members of his cabinet including his Son-in-Law, Uche Nwosu who was his Chief of Staff.

In a statement issued in Imo on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said that the decision to sack the commissioners was to enable them go ahead with their political aspirations in 2019.

Others affected by the sack include Secretary to the Government, George Eche; Principal Secretary to the Governor, Paschal Chigozie Obi; Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Kingsley Uju; Commissioner for Trade and Investment/commerce, Emma Ojinero, and Commissioner for Information. Nnamdi Obiareri.

Others are Commissioner for gender/social development, Ngozi Njoku, commissioner for market development, Lady Joy Mbawuike, commissioner for finance, Dan Nworie, commissioner for tertiary education, Obinna Mbata, special adviser on urban renewal, Simeon Iwunze, special assistant general duties, Obinna Amagwula and special assistant finance, Betty Uzoma.

Although the positions they sought for were not specified in the statement, Okorocha wished them well in their future endeavours.

Okorocha had been in a running battle with political gladiators in the state after he endorsed his son-in-law Uche Nwosu to succeed him as governor. (NAN)