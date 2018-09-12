I am a Pick Pocket, but I Don’t Have Guns- Suspect Confesses

Rebecca Ejifoma

The suspected leader of a one-chance robbery gang, John Okafor, 21, who admitted to the part he plays whilst robbing his victims, especially on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, however said he doesn’t deal with guns.

Speaking to THISDAY he said: “Yes, I can’t lie. I am a pick pocket. I stand on the road and snatch people’s phones. I have been into it for four months now.”

The suspect, who was arrested alongside other members of his gang told THISDAY that although he could not explain why he was involved in robbery, the police lied against him.

He said: “The matter that is annoying me now is why the police would lie that I use guns? Where is the gun? You see all these things they put infront of me, it’s not mine.

“I promised to tell you the truth and I will. Even when the owner of the phone I snatched came here, she told them how I collected the phone but she didn’t say I used any weapon.

“Even when I was arrested, the police did not discover any weapon on me. I have been into this for four months now and I used to operate at the Orile area of Lagos. I know what I was doing was bad, but now I want to change.”

Confirming the arrests, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said the case would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.