2019: Saraki Names Okupe Head of Media Campaign Council

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, has named Dr. Doyin Okupe as the chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation.

Okupe, a medical doctor and Ogun State born politician, had at several times served as the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the aborted Third Republic, Director of Communications of the presidential campaigns of two former presidents –Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan — and later served as the senior special assistant on Media and Public Affairs to both presidents.

Okupe, according to the Director-General of Saraki for President Campaign Organisation, will work with other top professionals in the team to effectively communicate the campaign messages of Saraki to Nigerians and the international community.

Saraki had penultimate Thursday in Abuja made public his intention to run for the nation’s number one seat after due consultations with critical political stakeholders including three former Presidents — Ibrahim Babangida, Obasanjo and Jonathan.

Since his declaration, Saraki had also met with PDP governors, leaders and delegates in the South-east, South-south, North-central, while his advance delegation led by two senators had also consulted with party leaders in North-east and North-west.

Sources told THISDAY that Saraki will this week move to the six South-west states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti to meet with the party leaders and delegates and canvass for their support ahead of the October 6 presidential primary of the PDP.

Saraki was on Monday at the Wadada Plaza headquarters of the PDP in Abuja to submit his presidential nomination form and letter of intent for the 2019 presidential poll.