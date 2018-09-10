Kano Declares Tuesday Public Holiday to Mark Islamic New Year

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government has declared Tuesday, September 11, public holiday to mark Islamic new year 1440 AH.

In a statement signed by the state commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje congratulated Muslims all over the world for witnessing the New Year, which commences in the month of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

He also urged Muslims to reflect on their deeds and activities during the past year and also to use occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.

The statement reassured the people of the state of government’s determination to work hard towards improving their living standard.

Ganduje also called on Nigerians to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.