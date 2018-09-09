2019: Atiku Meets Southern, Middle-Belt Leaders

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is currently meeting with opinion leaders from Southern and Middle Belt in Abuja.

The meeting is holding at the Asokoro, Abuja residence of the former Information Minister and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Atiku, who arrived the venue in a Black Mercedes Benz 500 with Lagos regigistration no EX 449 SMK, is meeting with the opinion leaders over his 2019 presidential ambition.

Those at the meeting include Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo; Chairman of Middle Belt Forum, Air Commodore Dan Sukeiman(rtd); Chief Samuel Okeke; Mr Yinka Odumakin; Prof Banji Akintoye and Mr.Oladipo Olaitan.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader, Chief Nwodo, in his opening remarks said the meeting was going to be an interactive one with Atiku.

He said Atiku was the first presidential aspirant to appear before the leaders adding that other aspirants across political divide will also be invited to the leaders’ forum.

