Saraki Names Onoja Campaign Spokesman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Bukola Saraki for President Campaign Organisation has appointed a lawyer, Mr. Ilemona Onoja, as the Campaign spokesperson.

The Director-General of the Campaign Organisation, Hon. Mohammed Wakil, said in a release that Onoja, whose appointment takes immediate effect, was educated at the Benue State University, Makurdi.

The spokesman attended the Nigerian Law School, Lagos campus and was called to the Bar in 2006.

Over the years, Onoja has been a very vocal voice in the campaign for good governance, respect for human rights and upholding the principles of the rule of law.