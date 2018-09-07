Sokoto Victims of Bandits’ Attack Seek Military Protection

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Victims of bandits’ attack in Tabanni village of Rabah Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State, yesterday appealed to security agencies in the state, to provide them with adequate security to enable them harvest and evacuate their farm produce.

The spokesman of the victims, Malam Hantsi Marafa, made the plea during an interview with journalists at the Internally Displaced Persons camp

(IDPs) in Gandi town of Rabah LGA.

He said the call became necessary, as the crops they planted in the village before the attacks were ripe for harvest.

Marafa explained that the crops planted by the farmers included maize, beans, soya beans groundnut, millet, among others.

He emphasised that since the attack on the village by bandits, which led to loss of lives of over 40 villagers, they had been living in a camp in Gandi town of Rabah LGA.

Marafa said the victims were scared of going back to the village to harvest and evacuate their crops for fear of attack by bandits.

“As you are aware, we planted our crops before the attack on our community by bandits which led to loss of lives of many people.

“Since then, we have been living in a camp in Gandi town and currently being assisted by the state government for our daily needs.

“However, the crops we planted are due for harvest but we are afraid to go back to our farms because of fear of bandits who are still hiding in the bush.

“Therefore, we are pleading with security agencies especially the military to provide us with security to enable us go back and harvest the crops,” he said.