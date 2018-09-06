Nursing Mother, Baby, Three Others Die in Kontagora Flood

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

A nursing mother and her baby strapped on her back were among the five people said to have died as a result of last Sunday’s flood which followed hours of rainfall in Kontagora area of Niger State.

A 17-year-old boy, who was not related to the woman, was also said to have died as a result of the flood.

The identities of the two other deceased persons were not known.

Reports from the state National Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) also confirmed an earlier report that the road from Kontagora to Makera had been cut off forcing traffic to be diverted to other routes.

The Director General of the Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, said his men were already in the area for an on-the-spot inspection, adding that a detailed report would soon be submitted to the relevant authority.

Inga said the bodies of the deceased had been recovered “from various locations” and were buried according to Islamic injunction.

He urged those staying in the downstream of rivers in the state to relocate to safer grounds to avoid such casualties in the future.

Inga had earlier in the week while exchanging views with a media management team disclosed that 17 out of the 25 local government areas in the state had been affected by flood since the rains started this year.

He said the Agency had identified 11 areas where resettlements of those displaced would be established.